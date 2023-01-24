Chemistry in Pictures: Not Tang

The inorganic crowd gets the lion’s share of pretty colors in synthetic chemistry circles, but every now and then the organic chemists get a piece. These sparkling orange crystals appeared during a reaction work-up in Ivana Jevtić’s lab at the University of Belgrade. Jevtić says this derivative of 2-nitroaniline is part of a synthetic pathway she’s developing to new anilidopiperidines, a class of molecules that includes the opioid painkiller fentanyl.
Submitted by Ivana Jevtić
