Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Vapor diffusion

by Craig Bettenhausen
February 18, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A vapor diffusion crystalization.
Credit: Tiffany Poynder

Tiffany Poynder had a nice surprise waiting for her in lab one recent Monday morning—crystals! Getting good crystals is always satisfying, and suggests that the compound in the vial is pure. But they’re crucial for Poynder, whose research is on perflourinated molecules that are difficult to isolate and characterize. Having nicely formed crystals to work with enabled her to use X-ray crystallography to identify what she had.

The crystallization setup shown in the photo is a classic called vapor diffusion. The molecule of interest is dissolved in a solvent or solvent mixture in the inner vial, which is left open. Then a different solvent, one that doesn’t dissolve the molecule well, goes around it in the outer vial, which is then capped tightly. Vapors of the outer solvent slowly mix in with the inner solvent (and vice versa), making the solvent in the inner vial less and less hospitable. Eventually the molecule can’t stay in solution, so it (hopefully) comes out as crystals.

Credit: Tiffany Poynder, @tiffany_poynder. Read more from this research: (Chem.–Eur. J. 2019, DOI: 10.1002/chem.201806110)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Midair crystallization

Busting a myth about mechanochemical crystallization

Crystallization: Stunning Structures Spring From Humble Table Salt.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE