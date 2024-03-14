Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Volcano in a bottle

by Manny I. Fox Morone
March 14, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A flask sits in the dark illuminated by an ultraviolet light and contains a suspension with yellow fluorescent crystals of an aggregation-induced emissino material slowly forming inside. From the middle of the flask emerges a bubble, which forms a bright green cone as it rises.
Credit: Xiaolin Liu

Xiaolin Liu snapped this photo as an air bubble slowly rose through this flask of fluorescent crystals. Liu, who at the time was a PhD student in Ben Zhong Tang’s lab at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, noticed the intense color of the recrystallization process her labmate, Zhiyang Liu, was running. Zhiyang’s project centered on aggregation-induced emission (AIE) materials, compounds that fluoresce strongly only after they coalesce. What’s more, because the fluorescence color of this compound depends on its solvent environment, a distinct difference emerges between the polar dichloromethane at the bottom of this flask and the nonpolar hexanes in the middle and top. So as the bubble carried the crystals through the hexane layer, an eerie green cone emerged out of the fiery yellow. Xiaolin, who’s now a postdoc at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, remembers thinking it looked like an oversaturated volcano on its own tiny island that was worthy of a photo—and a post on C&EN Chemistry on Pictures.

Submitted by Xiaolin Liu

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Snow globe synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: In the eye of the flask
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color splash

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE