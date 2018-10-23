Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: An alchemist’s garden

by Craig Bettenhausen
October 23, 2018
A vacuum coldfinger trap with white crystals.
Credit: Will Carden/McElwee-White Lab

Will Carden, a graduate student in the McElwee-White lab at the University of Florida, designs gold (I) precursors for focused electron beam induced deposition (FEBID), a technique that uses an electron beam to blast apart gaseous molecules so that resulting nonvolatile fragments deposit on a substrate. One afternoon, he sublimated t-butylisocyanide gold(I) chloride to produce a wealth of white needle-like crystals that predominately collected on a chilled piece of glassware called a cold-finger. But some of the crystals also grew out of the bottom of the flask. The green residue is likely a product of decomposition, Carden says, but it creates a garden-like setting for the crystalline tree in the center.

To read more about the project, see ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.7b12465.

Submitted by Will Carden/McElwee-White Lab

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

