Chemistry in Pictures: I ❤ chromatography﻿

Prajwalita Das got a little love from a reaction she ran. She was using thin-layer chromatography (TLC) to check if a synthesis of a fluorinated benzoxathiin compound had gone according to her design. TLC separates mixtures of chemicals, like those in Das’s reaction flask, so chemists can determine if they made their desired product. Not only did she get nice, clean, well-separated spots for each chemical, her product formed little hearts. The two rows on the left are taken from her completed reaction, the row on the right is a sample from the reactants.
Submitted by Prajwalita Das
