Chemistry in Pictures: A gem of a technique

When it works, recrystallization is one of the best ways to purify a chemical. And on this run, it worked like a charm for Pol Hernández-Lladó, a graduate student in Jonathan Burton’s lab at the University of Oxford. Hernández-Lladó uses light-driven reactions to functionalize complex molecules, and here he was preparing an ester intermediate. The target compound is the rhombic crystals, and the impurities remained in the liquid below.
Credit: Pol Hernández-Lladó, Burton group, University of Oxford
