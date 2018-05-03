Chemistry in Pictures: The search is on

Carmen Sivakumaren collected these colorful solutions in test tubes as they flowed off a silica gel column. The graduate student at Harvard University and Dana-Faber Cancer Institute was looking for a specific product of a nucleophilic substitution reaction she ran between an indole and a trichloropyrimidine. When chemists run a reaction mixture through a silica column, molecules exit the column at different times depending on their polarity, allowing them to isolate their desired product. Because Sivakumaren’s reaction produced strongly colored by-products, she could spot groups of test tubes that held different by-products with the naked eye. Eventually, Sivakumaren found her product, which ironically was a white solid.
Submitted by Carmen Sivakumaren
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter