Chemistry in Pictures: Be still, my giant rotovap

As I stood contemplating this giant rotary evaporator on display at the Pittcon 2020 expo, thinking of the hours I spent on a regular-sized rotovap in graduate school, an older chemist with a long white beard and plaid shirt stood next to me. After a while, he said, “Reminds me of the moonshine setup my uncle had deep in the woods in Tennessee.”
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
