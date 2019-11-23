Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Cooperative catalysts produce tough-to-make, nonnatural amino acids

2 catalysts working in tandem coax carbenes into the N–H bonds of aliphatic amines

by Bethany Halford
November 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Reaction scheme showing benzyl amine and a diazo ester reacting to form a chiral amino ester.

Aliphatic amines are popular motifs in biologically relevant molecules, so chemists have myriad tools for assembling C–N bonds. Methods that make those bonds enantioselectively are particularly valuable because they can produce chiral drugs and unnatural amino acids, which are useful for studying biology. While chiral transition-metal catalysts are effective for making aromatic amines, they fall short when it comes to making aliphatic amines. These compounds tend to coordinate to the metal, poisoning the catalyst and scrambling its ability to work enantioselectively. Researchers led by Nankai University’s Shou-Fei Zhu and Qi-Lin Zhou have managed to get around these problems by creating a reaction that uses two catalysts in tandem (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw9939). The reaction (example shown) features an achiral metal catalyst—a homoscorpionate copper complex—which forms a carbene from a diazo ester. The homoscorpionate ligand protects the copper from another reactant, an aliphatic amine, which attacks the carbene to make a new C–N bond. A second catalyst—a chiral amino thiourea—guides an enantioselective proton transfer, which produces a stereocenter in the final product. The reaction couples a wide variety of diazo esters with amines to make nonnatural α–amino acid derivatives. The same strategy could be used for other transition-metal-catalyzed asymmetric transformations that involve strongly coordinating substrates, the chemists say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE