Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Electrocatalysis reaction shuttles halides from molecule to molecule

Method could be used to recycle waste dihalides and remediate soil contaminated with organohalogen compounds

by Bethany Halford
January 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A reaction that electrocatalytically shuttles two halides from one molecule to another.

Vicinal dihalides—molecules that feature halogen atoms on adjacent carbons—are useful as flame retardants, as pesticides, and as intermediates en route to polymers and pharmaceuticals. But making these molecules typically requires hazardous chlorine or bromine. Now, chemists led by Bill Morandi at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, and Siegfried R. Waldvogel at Johannes Gutenberg University report an electrocatalytic method for making vicinal dihalides from other vicinal dihalides (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abf2974). The method zaps simple vicinal dihalides, including 1,2-dibromoethane, 1,1,1,2-tetrachloroethane, and 1,2-dichloroethane, between two graphite electrodes in the presence of an alkene, shuttling two halides from the simple molecule to the more complex one (example shown). Because the reaction also works in reverse, chemists could use it to recycle vicinal dihalide waste. For example, Morandi, Waldvogel, and coworkers take soil contaminated with the persistent pollutant lindane, a cyclohexane molecule with a chlorine on each carbon that was once used as a pesticide, and electrocatalytically transform it into benzene and simple vicinal dihalides. They perform the transformation directly on contaminated soil, showing that the shuttling reaction tolerates biological and mineral impurities that might be present in the soil.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE