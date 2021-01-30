Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Laser-writing method quickly converts a single starting material to circuit components

Low-cost method for making electronics does not depend on additive or subtractive fabrication procedures

by Mitch Jacoby
January 30, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A micrograph of an electronic circuit.
Credit: Mater. Today
This circuit was formed by scanning a laser beam across a film of MoS2 with micrometer precision.

A simple laser-writing procedure can be used to directly create circuit components from inexpensive materials, allowing users to bypass costly lithography and deposition methods typically used for manufacturing electronics. By controlling the power and other properties of a narrow beam of laser light as it scanned the surface of a thin film of molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), Nicholas R. Glavin of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Christopher Muratore of the University of Dayton, and coworkers selectively modified the composition, crystallinity, and electronic properties of the film. The team used the procedure to pattern the amorphous MoS2 starting material, transforming microscopic regions of the film into the three basic types of materials needed to build circuitry—a conducting phase (MoO2), an insulator (MoO3), and a semiconducting phase (2H-MoS2) (shown). In a proof-of-concept study, the team used the laser-writing method to make resistors, capacitors, and other circuit components and fabricated an ammonia sensor with a detection limit below the part-per-million level (Mater. Today 2020, DOI: 10.1016/j.mattod.2020.09.036). In a follow-up study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, the researchers used the same technique to build inexpensive rapid-response sensors for SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins and influenza A hemagglutinin in saliva samples (medRxiv 2020 DOI: 10.1101/2020.11.17.20233569).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser method generates large films of black phosphorus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing complex structures with conducting polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spin coating makes epitaxial films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE