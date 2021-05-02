Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Magic methyls added with ease

One-step radical reaction adds methyl groups to drug-like molecules

by Bethany Halford
May 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Radical reaction uses light, organic peroxide, and a nickel catalyst to add a methyl group to the antidepressant agomelatine.

Most synthetic organic chemists view methyl groups as milquetoast substituents, but they can be magical when appended to pharmaceutical candidates. So-called magic methyls can boost potency, reduce toxicity, and increase stability in drugs. But the state-of-the-art reaction for adding methyl groups to C(sp3)–H bonds requires cryogenic temperatures and pyrophoric reagents. Now, Shannon S. Stahl and Aristidis Vasilopoulos of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Shane W. Krska of Merck & Co. have developed a one-step method for tacking methyl groups onto C(sp3)–H bonds that are adjacent to nitrogen or aromatic rings (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abh2623). The radical reaction uses light to break the O–O bond in an organic peroxide. The resulting alkoxy radicals either pluck a hydrogen from a C(sp3)–H bond in the substrate or generate methyl radicals that then join to the substrate with the help of a nickel catalyst. The chemists demonstrate that the reaction can be used to add methyl groups to many drugs or drug-like molecules, including agomelatine (shown), an antidepressant marketed in Europe and Australia.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transforming soap into drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Road to chiral alkylamines paved with iridium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masked aldehyde makes mild radical reaction possible

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE