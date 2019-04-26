Making ammonia with water and nitrogen

One of the world’s most important industrial chemical processes helps feed humanity, but it also gobbles up energy and generates a significant amount of carbon dioxide. The Haber-Bosch process is used to make ammonia, the raw material for nitrogen-based fertilizers. It combines N 2 from air and hydrogen gas using a catalyst, temperatures above 400 °C, and pressures around 40,000 kPa. Seeking a milder method for making NH 3 , University of Tokyo chemists led by Yoshiaki Nishibayashi found they could use water or alcohols instead of H 2 as a source of H for the reduction of N 2 . Using samarium diiodide (SmI 2 ), they weakened the water or alcohol’s O–H bonds so that they provided H atoms that reacted with N 2 in the presence of a molybdenum catalyst to make NH 3 (Nature 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1134-2). Not only does this reaction take place at ambient temperature and pressure, but it is also fast—each catalyst molecule produces more than 100 molecules of NH 3 per minute. Currently, the reaction isn’t suitable for industrial-scale production of NH 3 : the large quantities of SmI 2 used generate a lot of waste, and it’s not trivial to separate the NH 3 from the solution in which it’s made. However, Nishibayashi and colleagues say the work presents a new direction for chemists to take when trying to make greener NH 3 .