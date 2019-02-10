Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Making exotic alkyllithiums in a flash

Flow microreactor lets chemists construct reactive lithium reagents that also bear electrophiles

by Bethany Halford
February 10, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Reaction scheme shows an cyano bearing alkyl halide that reacts with a lithium reagent and then an aldehyde to form an alcohol that contains a cyano group.

Alkyllithiums are among the most reactive reagents synthetic chemists use. They’re reliable nucleophiles, lithiating reagents, and initiators of anionic polymerization. But because of their inherent reactivity, the conventional chemical wisdom is that it is impossible to make alkyllithiums that contain electrophilic groups. Such reagents would react with themselves long before they could react with anything else. Overturning that long-held belief, a team led by Kyoto University’s Aiichiro Nagaki and Suzuka College’s Jun-ichi Yoshida has found a way to make alkyllithiums that bear electrophilic groups, including epoxides, esters, and cyano moieties (Angew. Chem., Int. Ed. 2019, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201814088). To accomplish this feat, the researchers create and use the alkyllithiums using flash chemistry in a flow microreactor system. Controlling the temperature and time the alkyllithium reagent spends in the section of the reactor where it is formed (known as the residence time) is critical to the method’s success. To create an alkyllithium that contains a cyano group and get it to react with an aldehyde (shown), the chemists had to build a reactor that allowed them to conduct the reaction at –80 °C and limit the alkyllithium’s residence time to 3.4 ms. The researchers predict that their findings will “open a new world of organolithium chemistry.”

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Feb. 13, 2019, to correct the alkyllithium's residence time.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tritiation reaction takes a new tack
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Masked aldehyde makes mild radical reaction possible
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE