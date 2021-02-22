Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Movers And Shakers

Malika Jeffries-EL is using synthesis to find a better blue OLED

This organic chemist designs new organic semiconductors for use in displays and photovoltaics

by Shantal Riley, special to C&EN
February 22, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Malika Jeffries-EL is on a mission to find a better blue. Her medium is not paint or pastels but organic light-emitting materials found in cell phones, TVs, and other electronic devices.

Malika Jeffries-EL
Credit: Cidgy Bossuet
Malika Jeffries-EL

Malika Jeffries-EL

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Education: BA, Wellesley College, 1996; MPhil, 1999, and PhD, 2002, the George Washington University

Current position: Professor of chemistry and associate dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Boston University

First job: Cashier, Burger King

Best professional advice she’s received: Bring your authentic self to the workplace. Don’t feel compelled to change to fit in; make them adapt.

In her lab at Boston University, she and her team develop organic semiconductor materials that enable flexible, lightweight, environmentally friendly electronics. “Organic semiconductors combine the electronic properties of conventional semiconductors like silicon with the ease of processing of organic materials like polymers,” Jeffries-EL says.

While traditional semiconductors are based on elements such as silicon and germanium, organic semiconductors are made from carbon-based molecules that can be synthesized in a lab, allowing chemists like Jeffries-EL to engineer their atomic structure and shape building blocks for new materials.

Bendy and versatile, these organic materials can be printed onto thin surfaces and packaged inside compact devices at relatively low cost. “These are the materials that are driving almost all the cool technology everyone is so dependent on these days,” Jeffries-EL says.

Organic semiconductors are found in biosensors that measure blood glucose. They’re found in paper-based thin-film transistors made with aerosol jet printers. In organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), they produce bright, high-contrast colors in tablets, smartphones, and flat-screen displays.

Though ubiquitous, OLEDs have an Achilles’ heel. “You can usually generate every color combination you need if you have the core three primaries: red, blue, and green,” Jeffries-EL says. But OLEDs tend to suffer from short lifetimes because they are susceptible to damage from exposure to oxygen, moisture, and high temperatures. Blue OLEDs are the least stable.

Jeffries-EL and her research team have developed semiconducting molecules that emit deep-blue light while maintaining thermal stability, which increases a device’s life span, as OLEDs can degrade when they heat up.

The chemist also works on novel materials for photovoltaics. Today, most solar cells are made with crystalline silicon and are usually rigid and bulky, Jeffries-EL says. “Organics are thinner; they’re lightweight,” she says. “They can be made on flexible devices. So you can make curves and bends in a way that you can’t with the silicon.”

These are the materials that are driving almost all the cool technology everyone is so dependent on these days.

Flexibility presents enormous potential, says Gregory Welch, a chemist at the University of Calgary who prints small-molecule semiconductors. “You can print these organic materials, just like classical inks,” Welch says. In the coming years, he says, “it’s easy to see printing miles of solar panels at cents per watt.”

Like the polymers in her lab, Jeffries-EL stays flexible at work, Welch says. “What Malika has been able to do, very elegantly, is she’s developed a tool kit where she can make new materials, understand their structures, and then determine all their properties,” he says. “By doing that, she can really fit the function.”

The two primary areas of research for these materials now focus on conjugated small molecules and polymers, which Jeffries-EL has engineered into unique structures for more than a decade.

“While her materials have found some application in devices, it is her contributions to developing new examples of conjugated materials that make her stand out,” says Seth Rasmussen, a chemist-historian at North Dakota State University who has mentored Jeffries-EL.

Whether she’s creating new polymers for solar cells or small molecules to make a better blue-emitting OLED, Jeffries-EL thrives in the creative environment of her lab. “I love what I do scientifically because it’s so interdisciplinary,” she says. “I think there are lots of exciting opportunities at this interface between chemistry and materials.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE