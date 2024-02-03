Syzygy readies light-powered hydrogen generator

The start-up Syzygy Plasmonics says that it has built the world’s first light-powered reactor for industrial chemical reactions and that the reactor is ready for customer orders. Syzygy created the reactor to produce hydrogen from ammonia. The Houston-based firm says its light-based ammonia cracking process, based on technology developed by two Rice University scientists, consumes less energy than traditional thermal cracking does. Ammonia is being studied in Japan and elsewhere as a hydrogen transport medium.
