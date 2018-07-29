Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

C-H Activation

Cerium photocatalysis conquers light hydrocarbon chemistry

Method turns challenging gaseous alkanes into liquid products

by Tien Nguyen
July 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Reaction scheme of cerium photocatalyzed amination of methane.
Mild method turns light hydrocarbons into valuable products.

Reactions that replace carbon-hydrogen bonds with other chemical moieties, called C–H activation reactions, have multiplied in recent years, seemingly spreading to every corner of chemical space. Yet a general method for the activation of light hydrocarbons has hovered just out of chemists’ reach. Because gaseous molecules like methane and ethane are insoluble in most solvents and contain notoriously inert C–H bonds, researchers have resorted to high pressures and temperatures to get the compounds to react with transition-metal catalysts. Now, an approach developed in Zhiwei Zuo’s lab at ShanghaiTech University leverages photocatalysis to promote the C–H functionalization of light alkanes under ambient conditions, except for methane, which required somewhat elevated pressures (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aat9750). Using a cheap cerium catalyst and an alcohol hydrogen atom transfer catalyst lit by blue light-emitting diodes, the researchers performed C–H aminations, alkylations, and arylations of light alkanes up to cyclohexane. This work offers an economical way to upgrade feedstock alkanes into commodity compounds, Zuo says, adding that the team is collaborating with experts at Shell to develop additional valuable transformations. The researchers also demonstrated their method in a continuous-flow setup with 10 microreactors, showing that the reaction may be scalable.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE