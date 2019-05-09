Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

C-H Activation

Engineered enzymes build lactams of different sizes

Enantioselective C–H amidation could help chemists create new drugs

by Bethany Halford
May 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Scheme shows a common precursor forming three different types of lactam.

RETRACTION

The paper describing how engineered enzymes build lactams in this article has since been retracted (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.aba6100).

Using directed evolution, chemists have engineered enzymes to convert C–H bonds into C–N bonds in a reaction that creates chiral β-, γ-, or δ-lactams. These cyclic amides, which are 4-, 5-, or 6-membered rings respectively, are common motifs in bioactive molecules such as penicillin, making these enzymes useful tools in synthesizing drug candidates, say the California Institute of Technology researchers who developed them.

Chemically synthesizing β-lactams can be difficult, says Zhi-Jun Jia, a postdoctoral fellow who worked on the project with Frances H. Arnold and graduate student Inha Cho. Arnold shared the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her work on directed evolution of enzymes. β-Lactams are typically made using 2+2 cycloadditions, which often require highly reactive starting materials. The Caltech team starts with easy-to-make acyl-protected hydroxamate precursors. An engineered cytochrome P450 enzyme uses iron in its active site to generate carbonyl nitrenes from these precursors, and then the carbonyl nitrenes perform an intramolecular C–H amidation reaction to create the lactams (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw9068).

The size of the lactam made depends on which enzyme is used. Using the same precursor and three different enzymes—dubbed LSβ, LSγ, and LSsp3—the team made β-, γ-, or δ-lactams as their major products, respectively (shown). What’s more, they produced one enantiomer of each lactam.

“The chemistry for making β-, γ-, or δ-lactams is exactly the same,” Cho says. “The enzymes make the same intermediate for all of these reactions. It’s just that different variants target C–H bonds in different locations,” on the molecule, she says, probably due to differences in the enzymes’ active sites.

“This is a significant achievement in direct C–H amidation in two ways: excellent enantioselectivity and amazing catalytic performance,” says Sukbok Chang, who studies catalytic C–H functionalizations at KAIST. “It clearly represents a big step forward in the practical production of chiral lactams, which are key pharmacophores.”

Sabine L. Flitsch, a biocatalysis expert at the University of Manchester, thinks that medicinal chemists should be able to use the reaction to generate small amounts of lactams but points out that the process requires oxygen-free conditions, which could be problematic for larger-scale production. “Perhaps directed evolution might help to evolve enzymes that are less sensitive to oxygen,” she says.

Cho and Jia say they’re planning to tackle this. The enzymes currently work in air, but the yields suffer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered enzyme constructs lactams
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme and photocatalyst team up to make nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New enzyme catalyzes biaryl cross-coupling reactions
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE