Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

C-H Activation

Green method makes methanesulfonic acid from methane

The metal-free, low-temperature process produces the biodegradable strong acid by reacting methane with sulfur trioxide

by Mitch Jacoby
March 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction scheme showing how methane can be converted to MSA.
A new way to make MSA from methane involves a catalytic cycle (blue) initiated by a reaction involving a peroxonium ion (red).

Researchers at a German chemical company have developed a method to convert methane to methanesulfonic acid (MSA) with a yield and selectivity of nearly 100% (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aav0177). The procedure, which involves just two reactants—methane and oleum (a solution of sulfur trioxide in sulfuric acid)—may provide a low-cost route to MSA, a biodegradable strong acid manufactured at the multi-metric-ton level for use in the pharmaceutical and electroplating industries.

Vast reserves of methane, the principal component of natural gas, sit untapped in remote locations. For years, researchers have worked to develop energy- and cost-effective methods for converting the gas to easily transported liquids. Several commercial processes for transforming methane to methanol, hydrocarbons, and other liquids already exist. But most of those methods require costly metal catalysts and start by converting methane to synthesis gas, a mixture of CO and hydrogen, which requires high temperatures (>600 °C) and tends to be economical only at very large scales. BASF, the largest MSA manufacturer, makes the acid by reacting methanol, hydrogen, and sulfur via a multistep process.

A photo of two researchers in a lab.
Credit: Wolfram Scheible
Christian Díaz-Urrutia (left) and Timo Ott examine pilot-plant samples of MSA.

Searching for an economical way to directly convert methane to MSA, chemists Christian Díaz-Urrutia and Timo Ott of Grillo-Werke began studying whether methane–sulfur trioxide chemistry could help. They came up with a low-temperature (50 °C) metal-free route. Now, the researchers report they have constructed a pilot plant and produced metric-ton quantities of MSA at 99.9% purity. They have also deduced the reaction mechanism, which is key to further improving the process.

The team explains that a protonated sulfonyl compound, a peroxonium ion, initiates the reaction via hydride abstraction from methane, generating a CH3+ ion (shown). CH3+ reacts with SO3 to produce CH3SO2O+. That cation also reacts with methane via hydride abstraction, yielding MSA and regenerating a reactive CH3+ ion.

This direct single-step reaction could provide cost advantages for making MSA, remarks Ferdi Schüth of the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung, a specialist in methane activation chemistry. He notes, however, that data on the economics of the process are not publicly available and that using oleum requires expensive construction equipment because of the mixture’s acidity. Even so, Schüth says, this way of activating methane may also be useful for producing other chemicals.

Jens Beckmann agrees. The University of Bremen inorganic chemist says the study not only “opens a selective, green, and scalable route to MSA” but also helps chemists understand fundamentals of methane activation and methane-based chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE