Braskem working with photocatalyst firm

Braskem is working with the Colorado start-up New Iridium to advance technology that converts carbon dioxide into useful chemicals. New Iridium’s platform is based on photocatalysis, and it has been looking to make carboxylic acids. Braskem has long been active in chemical production with a low carbon footprint. For example, it is investigating an ethylene cracking technology being developed by the Finnish start-up Coolbrook that uses electricity-powered kinetic energy.And it has made ethylene from sugar-derived ethanol for more than a decade.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter