Cepsa upgrades alkylbenzene plant

The Spanish oil and chemical company Cepsa has completed the conversion of its linear alkylbenzene (LAB) plant in San Roque, Spain, from a hydrofluoric acid–catalyzed production process to the Detal process that Cepsa developed with UOP. The new process uses a solid-bed zeolite catalyst. Cepsa says the $140 million conversion will reduce emissions, waste generation, and water consumption during the production of LAB, a detergent raw material.
