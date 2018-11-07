Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal labyrinth

by Manny Morone
November 7, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

The wall of flask with a patter of many thin crystals lining the wall and intersecting at right angles.
Credit: Jesús San José Orduna

After more than a year of trying to synthesize one particular compound, Jesús San José Orduna dried his purified product and found these labyrinthine crystals on the inside of his 250-mL flask. As a Ph.D. student in Mónica Pérez-Temprano’s lab at the Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia, he had the goal of making organometallic complexes that incorporate first-row transition metals—in this case cobalt. He hopes to analyze the mechanism behind how those catalysts work during reactions. Ironically, after wandering through this maze of chemical synthesis for a year, San José Orduna realized that the molecule he’d made was not useful for the mechanistic experiments that he and Pérez-Temprano hoped to perform. Instead, they were able to find commercially available organic substrates that did the job just fine.

Submitted by Jesús San José Orduna

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

C&EN’s Talented 12: Mónica Pérez-Temprano

A Tale Of Two Catalysts

Chemistry in Pictures: ‘Crystal Landscape

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Nov. 7, 2018, to explain that the commercially available chemicals that the researchers found were organic substrates, not cobalt catalysts. 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: I ♥ molecular nanoribbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A gem of a technique
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Amorphous anomaly

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE