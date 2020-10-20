Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Purple gold

by Manny I. Fox Morone
October 20, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A view into a long vial with concentric purple rings around the walls.
Credit: Franklin Egemole

The tunneling view down Franklin Egemole’s vial is colored purple—oddly—because of gold. Egemole, a grad student in Jun-Hyun Kim’s lab at Illinois State University, made this product out of gold nanoparticles embedded into larger polymer nanoparticles. After he oven-dried the solution, these layers formed. The color-changing ability of gold is a result of a phenomenon called localized surface plasmon resonance, which comes about when electrons are confined to a small space like the inside a metal nanoparticle. Because the gold particles are 20–40 nm in diameter, they interact with light to produce this purple hue. Other sizes of nanoparticles lead to other colors. Unrelated to the pretty color, though, Egemole plans to use these nanoparticles as catalysts for carbon-carbon bond formation reactions.

Submitted by Franklin Egemole

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE