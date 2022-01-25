Chemistry in Pictures: Vial glow, and catalyst bubble

Ultraviolet light really brightens up this bubbling pillar of nanoparticles, as it emerges out of its vial. The nanoparticles in the solution are made of polycaprolactone mixed with a little bit of a fluorescent thiadiazole catalyst. Samuel B. H. Patterson, a PhD student in Filipe Vilela’s lab at Heriot-Watt University, wanted to see if the catalyst could activate the oxygen gas bubbling through the solution, allowing the oxygen to react with the polycaprolactone particles and break them down. Patterson envisions making nanoparticles that could carry crop fertilizers, for example, that could slowly degrade and release their cargo while they’re exposed to sunlight on a farm. Ideally, these slow-release particles would be nontoxic and environmentally benign.
Credit: Samuel B. H. Patterson of VilelaLab. Follow Sam on Twitter and the VilelaLab on Twitter and on Instagram
