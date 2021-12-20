Dumping directing groups means synthesis shortcut

Installing directing groups, tiny signposts that tell a functional group where to attach to a molecule, is time consuming, but usually necessary. Ming Joo Koh and colleagues at the National University of Singapore, together with researchers at the University of Maryland, have figured out a way to make new carbon-carbon bonds without this extra step. Using a nickel catalyst with a bulky carbene as a ligand, they were able to add two types of carbon functional groups across alkenes, while controlling where each new carbon group ended up (Nat. Chem. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41557-021-00836-6). This new procedure can potentially shorten syntheses of organic compounds, saving time and money. Koh’s team’s catalyst can aid in adding a variety of functional groups regioselectively across unactivated alkenes. Unactivated means the alkene doesn’t have substituents pulling the bond’s electrons one way or the other, so both carbons in the double bond look similar to incoming functional groups. That’s why chemists have needed to use directing groups, Koh explains. “But then you have to remove them at the end of the day, or transform them to something else,” he says. “So now we can just use any alkene we desire to do the reaction directly.”