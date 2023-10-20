HTE working with Stanford on CO₂ to CO

The high-throughput experimentation company HTE is working with Stanford University chemistry professor Matthew Kanan on catalysts that make carbon monoxide from carbon dioxide. Metal-free reverse water-gas shift catalysts were tested for 3 months in HTE’s high-throughput units to get results that would have taken many years to obtain in his own lab, Kanan says. The ultimate hope is to be able to make chemicals and fuels from CO2 emissions and hydrogen. Kanan says the performance of the catalysts has been encouraging for future scale-up.
