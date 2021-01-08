Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Iron catalyst converts CO₂ to jet fuel

Inexpensive material and procedure turn troublesome greenhouse gas into valuable product

by Mitch Jacoby
January 8, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A micrograph showing an iron-based catalyst and a vial of jet fuel made by using the catalyst.
Credit: Benzhen Yao/University of Oxford
This low-cost iron-based catalyst (micrograph) was used to convert carbon dioxide to jet fuel (vial).

Peter P. Edwards predicts that future generations will look back at the way today’s scientists grappled with greenhouse gas problems and ask incredulously, “Bury CO2 in the ground? Was that the best you could come up with?” His group at the University of Oxford thinks that converting the troublemaker gas to valuable compounds is a better way to go. To that end, Edwards, Benzhen Yao, Tiancun Xiao, and coworkers have come up with an inexpensive iron catalyst that converts carbon dioxide to jet fuel, a mixture of hydrocarbons in the C8–C16 range (Nat. Commun. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-20214-z). The team prepared a number of catalysts using a one-pot aqueous method in which they mixed iron nitrate and other starting materials with citric acid or other cation-complexing agents. Then they burned the resulting pastes in air, forming nanostructured catalysts, and used them to hydrogenate CO2 to make jet fuel. Tests comparing the effects of adding various transition metals and alkali metals showed that doping the Fe-based compound with manganese and potassium improved its catalytic performance. Results show that under mild conditions, the unoptimized Fe-Mn-K catalyst converts roughly 40% of CO2, producing C8–C16 hydrocarbons with nearly 50% selectivity and a mixture of light olefins, which are also industrially valuable.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE