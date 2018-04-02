Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Powerful acid prevails upon reluctant alkenes to react

Unactivated alkenes yield to Brønsted acid catalyst to form new chiral C–O centers

by Tien Nguyen
April 2, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Reaction scheme of hydroalkoxylation reaction catalyzed by the imidodiphosphorimidate catalyst  .
Using IDPi's highly acidic and confining nature, researchers were able to perform hydroalkoxylation reactions with challenging unactivated alkenes.

To drive reactions forward, catalytic Brønsted acids wield protons to provoke molecular bonds into action. These organic catalysts have acted on obliging, heteroatom-containing bonds in a variety of transformations, but they’ve been unable to tempt simple, unactivated alkenes—a class of substrates that has been dominated by efficient transition-metal catalysis. Researchers led by Benjamin List at the Max Planck Institute for Kohlenforschung have now breached this barrier in reaction scope for Brønsted acids using a highly acidic, chiral imidodiphosphorimidate (IDPi) compound (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaq0445). The researchers propose that the substrates—1,1-disubstituted alkenes with pendant alcohols—squeeze into an enzymelike pocket in the catalyst. The stereodefined cavity facilitates a ring-forming reaction to give tetrahydrofuran and tetrahydropyran products in high enantioselectivity. The team additionally reveals one example of an intermolecular version of the reaction, albeit with slightly lower yield and selectivity than its tethered counterpart. This transformation could be the first of many such alkene hydrofunctionalizations, List says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE