Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

Simple guidelines could make designing catalysts for electrochemical reactions easy﻿

Theoretical model uses readily available data to predict catalysts for tackling energy challenges

by Mitch Jacoby﻿
May 4, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Designing single-metal-atom catalysts that efficiently drive green chemical reactions is simply a matter of looking up readily available data and using that information to choose the metal and its support material, according to a theoretical study (Nat. Catal. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41929-018-0063-z). Low-cost, energy-efficient strategies for producing hydrogen—for example, via catalytic water splitting—and for using hydrogen as a non-carbon-emitting fuel—for example, in fuel cells—rank among today’s most important energy research problems. Traditionally, researchers used a trial-and-error approach to design the catalytic electrodes that drive those processes. Now, Xiao Cheng Zeng of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and coworkers have developed a set of simple, theory-based design principles. The predictive model ties the electrocatalytic activity of single metal atoms supported on graphene—a promising family of inexpensive catalysts—to readily available data, such as the metal’s coordination number and the electronegativities of the metal and its nearest neighbors. The goal is to have a way for researchers to plug in these values and obtain a back-of-the-envelope calculation for catalytic activity, Zeng says. The team built the model by evaluating nearly 30 transition metals in 112 configurations and showed it agrees with available experimental results.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single-manganese-atom catalyst drives key water-splitting step
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single atoms catalyze Suzuki reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bimetallic catalyst converts CO2 to methanol

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE