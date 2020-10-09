Umicore and Apeiron settle metathesis lawsuit

Umicore says it has settled a lawsuit with the Polish firm Apeiron Synthesis over several metathesis catalyst patents. The Belgian company says it has granted Apeiron a license to the patents in exchange for royalties and other compensation. Both companies have a goal of applying olefin metathesis to industrial applications. Separately, Umicore will consolidate its business in cobalt and nickel specialty chemicals in moves that will eliminate more than 200 jobs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter