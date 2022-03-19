Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Catalysis

How to optimize precious metal usage in catalytic converters

A study that tracks structural changes that deactivate and regenerate catalysts suggests ways to improve these important auto parts

by Mitch Jacoby
March 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Images of model catalysts.
Credit: Chem. Mater.
Catalytic converters may become deactivated by a reaction between rhodium nanoparticles and an alumina support (left) that forms inactive rhodium aluminate (right). Rh = red; Al = cyan; O = yellow.

Catalytic converters efficiently strip pollutants and smog-forming compounds from engine exhaust by reacting these species on the surface of precious metals such as rhodium. The expensive metal may last longer and catalyst makers may be able to use it more sparingly thanks to a study that details atomic-level changes that deactivate and reactivate the catalytic metal (Chem. Mater. 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemmater.1c03513). Gasoline engine emissions are scrubbed by a three-way catalyst (TWC), which takes its name from the system’s ability to scrub three pollutants. TWCs oxidize hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide and reduce nitrogen oxides. Modern TWCs rely on rhodium nanoparticles typically supported on alumina. Earlier studies showed that exposure to oxidizing exhaust gases at high temperature can deactivate the catalyst and that reducing conditions can help restore its activity. But details of these processes have remained elusive. So Cheng-Han Li and Joerg R. Jinschek of the Ohio State University and coworkers at Ford Motor scrutinized TWCs using atomic-resolution microscopy, X-ray spectroscopy, and other methods. They exposed the catalysts to high temperatures and typical exhaust streams, which vary from oxygen rich to oxygen poor during normal engine operation. They showed that oxidizing conditions can cause rhodium nanoparticles to dissolve into the support and form rhodium aluminate, a catalytically inactive material. Reducing conditions help reverse the process. The study suggests that rhodium usage can be optimized by chemically anchoring the nanoparticles more tightly and by using alloys that resist dissolution.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Improved version of oxygen-storage material boosts engine-emission cleanup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst treatment could boost exhaust cleanup
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold-Iridium Catalyst Particles Remain Stable On Titania Support
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE