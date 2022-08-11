Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Fluorination

Fluorine-studded cube ensnares electron

Perfluorocubane can capture an electron within its interior, thanks to antibonding orbital overlap

by Bethany Halford
August 11, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

Structure of perfluorocubane.

Chemists have synthesized perfluorocubane for the first time. The molecule, C8F8, consists of a cube of carbon atoms with fluorine atoms attached to each of its eight vertices. The synthetic feat advances fundamental fluorocarbon science, says the University of Tokyo’s Midori Akiyama, who led the research. Akiyama adds that C8F8 could have applications in electronic and spintronic materials.

Perfluorocubane has long interested chemists, “not only for its beautiful structure, but also for its electron acceptivity and intermolecular interactions,” Akiyama says in an email.

Her team synthesized perfluorocubane using fluorine gas in a fluorinated solvent to add seven fluorines to a cubane that had a partially fluorinated ester at one of its corners. The chemists then swapped in a different ester and converted the molecule to heptafluorocubane. Finally, they replaced the heptafluorocubane’s lone hydrogen with a fluorine.

Akiyama’s team also showed that the position of C8F8’s C–F antibonding orbitals allows the molecule to hold an electron inside the cube, generating a radical anion that ultimately decomposes. Capturing an electron this way contrasts with common π-conjugated electron acceptors, which hold electrons on their surfaces (Science 2022, DOI: 10.1126/science.abq0516).

Karl K. Irikura, a theorist at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, has studied the electronic properties of perfluorocubane. “It’s exciting to see these molecules created in the real world, and not only studied by theory,” he says in an email.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triphosphatetrahedrane opens the door to new p-block-based materials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elusive phosphorus compound synthesized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boron’s Ambidextrous Ways

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE