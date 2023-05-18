Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal Dandelions

Much like the dandelion blossoms they resemble, these crystals—each one around 25 mm in diameter, or the size of a US quarter—will soon be transformed into something new. The compound that formed them came from an intermediate step in a 12-step synthesis that chemist Alison Hart had embarked upon. Her target was a deuterated molecule that’s a potential drug candidate for myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer. Hart is a chemist at the contract research organization MRIGlobal, where she helps drug companies and other clients optimize their synthetic processes.
Submitted by Alison Hart
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter