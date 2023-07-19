Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Chemistry in Pictures: Golden opportunity

by Brianna Barbu
July 19, 2023
yellow crystals.
Credit: Peter Deardorff

These bright yellow crystals are an intermediate product in a multistep procedure for synthesizing a potential drug to treat ovarian cancer. The drug candidate, SHeA2 was developed in the lab of Doris Benbrook at University of Oklahoma. It works by binding to a protein called mortalin, which cancer cells make a lot of so that they can cheat death. By inhibiting mortalin, SHeA2 helps kill the cancer cells. The image was submitted by Peter Deardorff, a synthesis section capability manager at the contract research firm MRIGlobal. Deardorff says he and MRIglobal got involved to help make enough of Benbrook’s compound for phase 1 clinical trials.

Submitted by Peter Deardorff

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on July 27, 2023, to correct the name of the university where Doris Benbrook works. It is the University of Oklahoma, not Oklahoma University.

