Chemistry in Pictures: Golden opportunity

These bright yellow crystals are an intermediate product in a multistep procedure for synthesizing a potential drug to treat ovarian cancer. The drug candidate, SHeA2 was developed in the lab of Doris Benbrook at University of Oklahoma. It works by binding to a protein called mortalin, which cancer cells make a lot of so that they can cheat death. By inhibiting mortalin, SHeA2 helps kill the cancer cells. The image was submitted by Peter Deardorff, a synthesis section capability manager at the contract research firm MRIGlobal. Deardorff says he and MRIglobal got involved to help make enough of Benbrook’s compound for phase 1 clinical trials.
Submitted by Peter Deardorff
This story was updated on July 27, 2023, to correct the name of the university where Doris Benbrook works. It is the University of Oklahoma, not Oklahoma University.
