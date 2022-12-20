Chemistry in Pictures: Holiday light

This festive fluorescence photo was taken by Andrea Nikolić, a researcher in Igor Opsenica lab at the University of Belgrade. It shows Nikolić’s labmate Ljiljana Koračak’s hand holding a pear-shaped flask containing an organic molecule she had modified to fluoresce under ultraviolet light. The flask’s shape and shining contents give it a strong resemblance to a Christmas light or tree ornament. By taking natural products and modifying them to make them fluorescent, Nikolić says that she and her coworkers in the Opsenica lab are trying to create molecules that can be used for diagnostic imaging as well as therapies for diseases such as cancer.
Credit: Andrea Nikolić
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
This story was updated on Dec. 21, 2022, to correct researcher Igor Opsenica's last name. It is Opsenica, not Opensica.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter