Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Medicinal Chemistry

Chemists bring substituted bicyclopentanes into reach

Synthetic route developed by Scripps and Pfizer could widen access to arene analogs

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
November 9, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A scheme showing synthesis of difuncationalized bicyclopentane.

Flat is generally out of favor with medicinal chemists. For several years, drug hunters have been leaning away from substituted planar arenes and toward more architecturally complex compounds, which often have better solubility, permeability and stability and sometimes better bioactivity. Now Phil Baran, Michael Collins, and coworkers at Scripps Research and Pfizer have developed a new synthetic route for a class of non-planar molecules on medicinal chemists’ wish list, but were previously hard to access in high yields (ChemRxiv 2020, DOI: 10.26434/chemrxiv.13120283.v1). The work has yet to undergo peer review.

Chemists have long known that 1,3-difunctionalized bicyclopentanes can act as bioisosteres, compounds that have different structures but similar drug properties, for para-substituted arenes. Researchers have suspected that ortho- and meta-substituted bicyclopentanes could also act as bioisosteres but lacked the data to support their theory. That’s because they’re more challenging to make in large quantities—in fact, Baran’s group tried several different strategies before landing on one that worked. The successful synthesis involves first making a bicyclopentane precursor, then using that compound to make several different kinds of ortho- and meta-substituted benzene analogues (shown).

The team is in the process of testing the compounds through both biological and computational studies to see if they are suitable bioisosteres. If they are, the bicyclopentanes might get around limitations of the substituted arene rings, which can be metabolized into potentially toxic compounds.

These difunctionalized bicyclopentanes have a similar 3-D shape as the arene, but the body can’t metabolize them in the same problematic way as the arene, Baran says. “Now you have the same orientation in an enzyme pocket, but without the problem of the liver chewing it up and turning into something toxic.”

This is one of the few—and one of the strongest—examples of syntheses that allows scientists to mimic the meta- and ortho- isomers, says Daniele Leonori, an organic chemist at the University of Manchester. Medicinal chemists in industry will be very excited about this development, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists think outside the box to craft tricky cubanes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ir catalyst attacks strong C–H bonds without directing group
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ir catalyst attacks strong C–H bonds without directing group
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE