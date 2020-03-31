Chemistry in Pictures: Giant glassware

Giant glassware looks great at an exposition both, like this United Scientific Supplies display at Pittcon 2020. But there really is a market for the cartoonish containers, says Jim Duffey, VP of marketing for the firm, and it’s growing. Duffy tells C&EN that a few years ago, sales in the category started to rise sharply, so he and his coworkers did some digging to find out why. It turns out that equipment like this 10,000 mL vacuum flask and matching Büchner funnel are popular with cannabis chemists, matching well with the extractions and manipulations that burgeoning subfield demands.
Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
