The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Process Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Heat exchanger

by Craig Bettenhausen
May 9, 2023
A heat exchanger for purifying helium.
Credit: Royal Helium

New chemical pathways, catalysts, and renewable power get a lot of attention in the conversation around shrinking the climate and energy footprint of heavy industry. But thoughtful chemical engineering has a lot to offer as well, especially process integration and intensification. Equipment like this industrial-sized heat exchanger can help a chemical factory squeeze more work out of every bit of heat energy, reducing the total amount of fuel needed. This unit will fit inside a scrubbing tower that uses aqueous amines to separate CO2 from N2 and helium in a gas stream coming from deep geological deposits in Canada. All three gases have economic value, but the helium is the main draw for this $25 million plant by Royal Helium, which will continue to purify the noble gas till it reaches “five nines,” 99.999% pure.

Credit: Royal Helium

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

