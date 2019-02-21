Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Process Chemistry

Safe and scalable electroreduction

Lithium-ion battery technology inspires strategy for electrochemical reaction

by Bethany Halford
February 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A debenzylation and aziridine opening produce sumanirole.

When chemists at Pfizer examined routes to make anti-Parkinson’s drug candidate sumanirole at the kilogram scale, they saw only one option for the final step. They would need to do a Birch reduction—a reaction that involves using sodium or lithium metal in liquid ammonia. This was a reaction of last resort: It required cryogenic temperatures, custom equipment to deliver the lithium metal, and enough gaseous ammonia to fill three Boeing 747 airliners. When the leftover lithium was quenched, it generated 2,300 L of hydrogen gas.

“They vowed never to do that again,” says Phil S. Baran, an organic chemist at Scripps Research. Having learned of Pfizer’s difficulty, Baran joined forces with University of Utah electrochemist Shelley D. Minteer and University of Minnesota computational chemist Matthew Neurock to lead a group that explored the possibility of doing the reduction electrochemically.

Although there are many examples of electrochemical oxidations, reductions are rare. The problem, explains Minteer, is that the extreme electrical potentials required destabilize the electrodes. The researchers realized they could borrow a coating strategy used to protect lithium-ion batteries so they don’t burn up after a single charge. The team added a chemical, tris(pyrrolidino)phosphoramide (TPPA), that would form a protective layer over the cathode during the reaction (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aav5606).

The strategy works not only in the synthesis of sumanirole (shown) but also for several other dissolving metal–type reductions, including McMurry couplings, reductive ketone deoxygenations, and epoxide openings. The reduction takes place at room temperature in ambient air.

Jie An, an electrochemist at China Agricultural University, calls the process a “useful tool for synthetic chemists.” But he notes that it will be more accessible if TPPA, which costs $133 for 5 mL from MilliporeSigma, can be replaced by a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative. Baran says a TPPA-free protocol works for certain substrates in a large-scale flow system.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Organic synthesis by brute force
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electricity jump-starts synthesis of 1,2-diamines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sulfur hexafluoride is added to the fluorination tool box

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE