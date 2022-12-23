Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Process Chemistry

Subtle base swap yields big difference in Suzuki coupling

Subbing an acetate for a carbonate means a cleaner, simpler reaction

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
December 23, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

The structure of sotorasib.

By looking very carefully at reaction rates and mechanisms, researchers have found a way to run a widely used reaction using less catalyst that results in better yields. A team at Amgen led by process chemists James Murray and Liang Zhang found that switching the base in the Suzuki-Miyaura reaction could also drastically reduce the amount of side product and make the reaction more controllable on a large scale (Org. Process Res. Dev. 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acs.oprd.2c00332). This finding is crucial to make many drugs safely and on a large enough scale to avoid shortages.

The Suzuki-Miyaura reaction, which uses a base and a palladium catalyst to make new carbon-carbon bonds, is one of the most widely used coupling reactions in industrial chemistry. By simply swapping the base from potassium acetate (KOAc) to potassium carbonate (K2CO3), the team eliminated the need to add one of the reactants slowly. Instead, they can add both reactants in the coupling reaction in bulk at the beginning. This allows for a simpler, more reliable reaction.

The team examined the overall process to make sotorasib, also known under the trade name Lumakras. This compound is one of the few that can treat non-small cell lung cancers caused by a mutation in the KRAS gene, which was formerly thought to be “undruggable.” The Suzuki-Miyaura reaction is one of the key transformations of the synthesis of sotorasib, Zhang says. Through kinetic and mechanistic studies, the researchers found that the rate-determining step changes depending on which base they choose. When the team uses KOAc, the crucial step is a reductive elimination. Exchanging the base for K2CO3 shifts the important step to a transmetalation reaction, which allows the team to use less Pd catalyst and add both coupling reagents all at once, instead of adding one slowly over 90 min. Zhang says it was surprising that this subtle difference in bases could lead to such big differences in both the performance and mechanism of the reaction.

“People are using these pharmaceuticals to improve their lives and prevent disease,” Murray says. “We have to make sure that we’re manufacturing this [compound] in exactly the same quality every time.” That’s a real challenge, often underestimated by chemists outside process chemistry, he says. “Gaining insight into reaction mechanisms really allows us to develop the most robust and reproducible processes.”

“I think the lesson learned here is that more detailed knowledge early in the development [of pharmaceuticals] can never be overlooked,” says Jason Hein, an organic chemist at the University of British Columbia. “It’s a wonderful example of how stopping and digging deeply into the mechanism pointed the team at a curious process.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Same catalyst, different times, give different enantiomers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Merge Two Fundamental Reactions To Achieve A New Cross-Coupling Scheme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hooking Up With Heterocycles
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE