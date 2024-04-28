Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Reaction Mechanisms

Mechanochemistry strips cargo molecules from a loaded rotaxane

Using polymer strands to pull a ring along an axle could release repair molecules in self-healing materials

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
April 28, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

A schematic shows how a pillararene ring is pulled along a molecular axle by polymer strands to strip cargo molecules from a series of docking stations.
Credit: Adapted from Nature
When polymer strands pull a pillararene ring (beige) along a molecular axle, the ring strips cargo molecules (blue) from a series of docking stations.

Researchers have created a nanoscale system that might be used to deliver drugs or release molecules that repair damaged materials (Nature 2024, DOI:10.1038/s41586-024-07154-0).

The system relies on mechanochemistry, in which a mechanical force causes a chemical reaction. In this effort, the researchers rely on long polymer strands tethered to a force-sensitive molecule known as a mechanophore. “The idea is to use polymers as a rope in a tug-of-war,” says Guillaume De Bo of the University of Manchester, who led the new work.

In solids, an impact can tug the polymer strands apart and trigger the mechanophore’s reaction. Researchers have previously used this strategy to release fluorescent molecules to signal damage in a material. In solution, bursts of ultrasound have the same mechanochemical effect. But each tug-of-war bout can free only a single molecule, which limits the concentration of released molecules.

De Bo’s team has now overcome this drawback with the help of a rotaxane, a structure containing a molecular ring threaded onto an axle-like structure. The long axle contains up to five furan groups that act as docking stations so that maleimide-based cargo molecules can be added by a Diels-Alder reaction. The molecular ring, a pillararene, is fitted with a long strand of polymethyl methacrylate that runs roughly parallel to the axle. Another polymer strand is attached to one end of the axle so that it can pull in the opposite direction.

When ultrasound pulses tug these two polymers apart, theirmovement hauls the pillararene along the axle so hard that it triggers a reverse Diels-Alder reaction at each docking station, stripping off all the cargo molecules. “Being able to release multiple molecules in a single elongation event—this is completely new in mechanochemistry,” De Bo says.

For rotaxanes with a single docking station, ultrasound freed up to 71% of the maleimide cargo units in solution, while compression of a bulk sample released 30%. “This is already a very good efficiency,” says Anne-Sophie Duwez, an expert in single-molecule force spectroscopy at the University of Liège, who peer-reviewed the paper. “It’s a very elegant system.”

The researchers then showed that the system also worked with three useful cargo molecules—a fluorescent tag, a catalyst, and the anticancer agent doxorubicin. This proof of principle suggests that the method might find use in an ultrasound-activated drug delivery system.

For now, De Bo’s team is creating rotaxanes with more docking stations, and also hopes to load the rotaxane’s axle with a mixture of monomers and a catalyst. In principle, a sudden force could release these ingredients to generate new polymers that repair a damaged region of material.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanoacid polymer signals a smash hit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robot arm carries nanoscale cargo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular motors made into muscles
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE