Chemistry in Pictures: A dry red

These ampoules seal off bright red phosphorus triiodide from the outside atmosphere. If exposed to outside air, these red powders would react with humidity in the air and decompose to form phosphoric acid and corrosive hydrogen iodide gas. Vladislav Labunets, CEO of Chemcraft, a Russia-based inorganic reagent maker, packed these ampoules in an inert environment for a customer.
Submitted by Vladislav Labunets. Follow Chemcraft on Instagram @chemcraft.ru.
