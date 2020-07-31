CAS COVID-19 data set helps power PerkinElmer dashboard

PerkinElmer has launched two open access informatics tools that aim to accelerate the analysis of drug compound and clinical trial data. One of the dashboards includes the CAS COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Compound Dataset of nearly 50,000 chemical substances with known or potential antiviral activity that could serve as leads against COVID-19.
By collaborating with organizations like CAS on the COVID-19 dashboards, PerkinElmer put the power of analytics at the fingertips of scientists to help drive actionable insights earlier in the discovery process, according to Kevin Willoe, vice president and general manager of informatics at PerkinElmer. “These dashboards are tools to help them spend more time being scientists and less time being data managers, which is critical when working to combat the challenges faced by COVID-19 researchers.”
The second dashboard pulls data from sources like the US National Library of Medicine’s clinical trial registry, clinicaltrials.gov. This dashboard helps scientists identify and analyze information on trials for COVID-19. More information on the data sets is available at info.perkinelmer.com/covid19-analytics.
