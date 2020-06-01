Advertisement

Everything we know about the covid-19 coronavirus

At the end of Dec. 2019, scientists discovered a novel coronavirus infecting people in Wuhan, China. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, is a pandemic. C&EN has made free its coverage of the race to understand and respond to COVID-19. To learn more about how to prepare for the virus, please visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus page.

Don’t miss important news about the coronavirus outbreak; subscribe to our free weekly newsletter today.

Tick tock. Should we stop the tenure clock?

The COVID-19 pandemic exposes the need for more flexibility and support for junior faculty
June 1, 2020
Tenure during a time of crisis

What we can learn now to make the tenure system more equitable in the future
June 1, 2020
Chemist-turned-intelligence expert Rod Schoonover on climate change and COVID-19

He resigned from the State Department after the White House withheld his science-based testimony from Congress
May 31, 2020
Business cards in the time of COVID-19

May 31, 2020
Alfred Viola dies of COVID-19

Northeastern University professor established a scholarship for undergraduate chemistry majors
May 29, 2020
US universities release research restart plans

Strategies prioritize health and safety of researchers and support staff
May 28, 2020
CanSino publishes first COVID-19 vaccine data to muted response

The Chinese vaccine company is pushing ahead with clinical trials in China and Canada, despite mixed results from its Phase I study
May 28, 2020
COVID-19 antibody tests are raising as many questions as they answer

As stay-at-home orders expire, some are turning to the tests to reopen society safely. It may be too much to ask
May 28, 2020
Podcast: What we still don’t know about the chemical culprit in vaping illnesses

Stereo Chemistry explores new leads to determine whether chief suspect vitamin E acetate was acting alone
May 27, 2020
Artemisinin raises hopes and fears amid COVID-19

Researchers test Artemisia annua extracts against the novel coronavirus, while the WHO cautions that herbal remedies made from the plant could boost malaria resistance
May 27, 2020
Merck & Co. joins race for COVID-19 vaccines and therapies

The firm will develop viral vector vaccines from IAVI and Themis Bioscience, and the experimental EIDD-2801 antiviral compound developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
May 26, 2020
Rethinking the role of blood pressure drugs in COVID-19

Once thought to boost levels of ACE2, the novel coronavirus’s doorway into human cells, these widely used medicines are now contenders to treat the respiratory disease
May 22, 2020
CO₂ emissions have declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic

Global daily emissions fell 17% in early April
May 21, 2020
Multiple clinical trials test whether NO gas can treat and prevent COVID-19

The gas is known to improve lung function, but can it also kill the virus?
May 20, 2020
US signs huge COVID-19 drug contract with a start-up

New Virginia firm partners with a pharmaceutical chemical maker in its made-in-America gambit
May 19, 2020
Moderna provides cursory glance at first COVID-19 vaccine data

The firm says its experimental mRNA vaccine is safe and induced promising levels of antibodies in a small Phase I clinical trial
May 18, 2020
The city of Bristol needed hand sanitizer. How one university stepped up

University of Bristol chemists have made 2,500 L of hand sanitizer for local hospitals, elder centers, and community workers
May 18, 2020
Faculty open up about mental health under the COVID-19 pandemic

Academia’s mental health crisis, often focused on students’ experiences, affects professors too
May 17, 2020
COVID-19 could take a toll on CO₂-reduction efforts

Companies serious about cutting carbon emissions face spending issues and other new market realities
May 17, 2020
Advanced Placement Chemistry exam marred by technical problems

Students report glitches that prevented them from uploading their answers to the test
May 15, 2020
CEPI commits $384 million to Novavax’s nanoparticle-based COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the biggest financial commitment yet from the vaccine nonprofit
May 15, 2020
How we'll get back to the lab during COVID-19

Careful planning and lots of distancing are critical for R&D labs that have stayed open and those looking to restart
May 15, 2020
Drug and chemical firms relax patent controls for COVID-19 response

Gilead offers royalty-free licenses on remdesivir, consortium pledges not to prosecute IP violations done to fight the pandemic
May 15, 2020
Ronei Poppi dies of suspected COVID-19

Analytical chemist was known for his contributions to the development of chemometrics in Brazil
May 13, 2020
COVID-19 claims the life of Daniel S. Kemp

A ‘giant of chemistry and teaching,’ MIT chemistry professor contributed to the understanding of protein folding
May 12, 2020
Amid COVID-19, chemical dealmaking slows

Uncertainty is making industry executives cautious about mergers and acquisitions
May 12, 2020
The race to pick the best medicines to try against coronavirus

Medicinal chemist Derek Lowe and NCATS repurposing expert Matthew Hall weigh in on current efforts to repurpose existing drugs for COVID-19
May 12, 2020
Adenoviral vectors are the new COVID-19 vaccine front-runners. Can they overcome their checkered past?

CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, and the University of Oxford are all using genetically engineered common cold viruses to make COVID-19 vaccines. The technology is more than 30 years in the making, but it’s yet to yield an effective vaccine for humans
May 12, 2020
CEPI commits $384 million to Novavax’s nanoparticle-based COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the biggest financial commitment yet from the vaccine nonprofit
May 12, 2020

Coronavirus dims chemistry job market prospects

Experts fear that the COVID-19 pandemic will yield a tough employment outlook for chemical professionals
May 10, 2020
Want a faculty position? Get ready to wait

Use this time to prepare for when the academic job market comes back
May 10, 2020
Questioning the value of general chemistry labs

Citing costs and a lack of evidence that traditional labs increase student learning, experts say instructors need to make improvements
May 10, 2020
What fabrics make the most effective homemade masks?

Scientists test various kinds of cloth for their ability to filter aerosols
May 9, 2020
How remdesivir blocks SARS-CoV-2’s polymerase

Researchers use cryo-EM to show how the drug stops RNA replication
May 9, 2020
Pandemic hits first-quarter chemical earnings

Many results are down, and executives with US firms see the impact from COVID-19 growing
May 7, 2020
A COVID-19 diagnostic that uses CRISPR gets a nod from the FDA

Sherlock Biosciences’ test becomes the first FDA-authorized CRISPR technology on the market
May 7, 2020
Lieng-Huang Lee dies of COVID-19

Industrial chemist was an ACS member for 66 years
May 7, 2020
Students will take the Advanced Placement chemistry exam in a modified format

Decision to move forward during COVID-19 pandemic relieves some but also raises concerns about cheating
May 7, 2020
Styrene leak in India kills at least 13

Plant was starting up after being closed in compliance with government measures to control COVID-19
May 7, 2020
Evonik to boost drug actives capacity in Germany

Project joins a steady flow of investment boosted by heightened supply chain concerns
May 6, 2020
An emerging antiviral takes aim at COVID-19

EIDD-2801 wasn’t designed to fight the novel coronavirus, but its chemistry might make it an ideal weapon in this pandemic and the next
May 5, 2020
How structural biologists revealed the new coronavirus’s structure so quickly

Scientists detail the steps they took to determine the structures of SARS-CoV-2’s proteins and the next steps toward COVID-19 treatments
May 2, 2020
Cell studies suggest some repurposed drugs could block replication of SARS-CoV-2

The experiments follow up on an earlier study that identified 69 compounds that could disrupt possible interactions between viral and human proteins
May 1, 2020
How big pharma firms are quietly collaborating on new coronavirus antivirals

Behind the scenes, companies including Novartis, Takeda, and Gilead are collaborating in a loose alliance. Their work might not be done in time to stop COVID-19, but they hope it can prevent the next pandemic
May 1, 2020
Moderna picks Lonza to make 1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine

Program boosts effort by the mRNA therapy pioneer to be first with a coronavirus vaccine
May 1, 2020
Podcast: Diagnose, treat, vaccinate—beating a killer coronavirus

Stereo Chemistry looks at lessons learned from previous epidemics and the global effort underway to stop this new microscopic foe
May 1, 2020
A chemist’s guide to disinfectants

Has your local store run out of sanitizing wipes? This cheat sheet can help you find and understand alternatives
May 1, 2020
BASF and Dow see early coronavirus impacts in first-quarter earnings

Manufacturing shutdowns and oil prices were a drag on results
April 30, 2020
US national labs offer royalty-free patent licenses

The nonexclusive licenses, available on more than 1,000 technologies, will expire at the end of 2020
April 30, 2020
Ying Kao Lee dies of COVID-19

DuPont chemist invented a high-quality coating that kept automotive paints from fading
April 30, 2020
Finding what cells the coronavirus can enter could help explain why it spreads so well

Two studies pinpoint nasal cells and others that express the molecules the virus uses to get inside
April 30, 2020
Gilead's remdesivir gets emergency use authorization based on preliminary data in COVID-19

Limited results from a NIAID study suggest the drug helps people with COVID-19 recover faster
April 29, 2020
As they scramble to shore up supplies, small firms brace for a recession

Early signs of a downturn in demand herald a season of unprecedented uncertainty
April 29, 2020
ACS Exams Institute offers ‘nonsecure’ versions of its general and organic chemistry exams

One-time tests can be taken by students learning remotely during the coronavirus pandemic
April 29, 2020
Does the FDA’s authorization for chloroquine impede clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs?

Despite the hype, support for the use of chloroquine and its relative hydroxychloroquine outside a clinical trial remains mixed
April 28, 2020
During the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals have taken unprecedented steps to disinfect N95 face masks

With protective equipment in short supply, health-care facilities are decontaminating and reusing items designed to be disposable
April 27, 2020
COVID-19 is reshaping the pharmaceutical supply chain

The coronavirus pandemic may mark a rebalancing of where drugs are made as nations recognize a security imperative
April 27, 2020
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, true leaders emerge

April 25, 2020
How ACS local sections are supporting their communities during COVID-19

ACS local sections and members are gathering lab equipment, making chemistry-themed face masks, and more to pitch in during the pandemic
April 25, 2020
<i>Science</i> editor in chief Holden Thorp on the role of science during the COVID-19 pandemic

The chemist and former university administrator uses editorials to speak up for science during an ‘extraordinary’ time
April 25, 2020
Merck KGaA ramps up viral vaccine and gene therapy manufacturing

April 24, 2020
Clinical trials planned to put hydroxychloroquine to the test for COVID-19

The antimalaria drug will be tested for treating or preventing the disease in thousands of people worldwide
April 23, 2020
Bill Suits dies of COVID-19 complications

ACS volunteer was passionate about mentoring students and helping chemists find jobs
April 23, 2020
How genomic epidemiology is tracking the spread of COVID-19 locally and globally

The novel coronavirus is challenging genome sequencing technology and data processing like never before
April 23, 2020
Adding the missing sugars to coronavirus protein structures

Most of the recently reported viral structures have left out the carbohydrate decorations that help mask the proteins from our immune system
April 22, 2020
Drop in driving endangers CO₂ supply

Gasoline demand is half of normal, idling ethanol plants and cutting off the CO2 they produce
April 22, 2020
How does immunity work?

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how our bodies fight foreign invaders like coronaviruses
April 21, 2020
US chemical output to drop this year

Novel coronavirus shutdown is choking demand for chemicals as well as investment, key trade group says
April 21, 2020
Scaling up remdesivir amid the coronavirus crisis

Manufacturing experts weigh in on Gilead’s challenge in making its potential COVID-19 treatment
April 20, 2020
NIH unveils consortium to tackle COVID-19 research

Multiple government agencies and pharma companies join the effort to develop therapeutics and vaccines
April 20, 2020
COVID-19 claims the life of beloved chemistry professor

Dennis Peters of Indiana University dies from complications of COVID-19
April 20, 2020
COVID-19’s devastation means research-funding rules no longer apply

April 19, 2020
DuPont teams up with FedEx and US government to speed PPE production

April 18, 2020
Consortia lend their supercomputers to fight COVID-19

National labs, universities, and companies around the world are fast-tracking proposals to use their high-performance computer resources against the novel coronavirus
April 17, 2020
How industrial gas firms are meeting demand for medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 is driving a fivefold or greater increase in demand
April 16, 2020
Novel coronavirus found in surprisingly high levels in sewage

Viral levels higher than expected based on confirmed COVID-19 cases
April 16, 2020
COVID-19 vaccines are moving toward clinical trials

Tests of 10 or more novel vaccines could be underway by mid-May
April 16, 2020
Chemical outlook post COVID-19 is bleak

Early earnings figures from chemical makers are down
April 16, 2020
Disinfectant demand from coronavirus concerns challenges specialty chemical supply chain

As wipes and sprays sell out, quaternary ammonium compound makers try to keep up
April 15, 2020
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase published

Researchers use cryo-EM to image the viral protein that remdesivir targets
April 15, 2020
What explains the non-respiratory symptoms seen in some COVID-19 patients?

Some patients experience neurological, cardiovascular, and intestinal symptoms after infection with SARS-CoV-2
April 14, 2020
Fujifilm tests favipiravir as COVID-19 treatment

Japanese government plans to buy at least 2 million tablets of the influenza drug
April 13, 2020
Carbon rolls out 3-D printing for COVID-19

April 10, 2020
How susceptible is your cat or dog to the novel coronavirus?

Cats can transmit SARS-CoV-2 to one another, but the virus replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks, study finds
April 10, 2020
Merdad Parsey on building a case for remdesivir amid the coronavirus pandemic

Gilead’s Chief Medical Officer talks about the challenges of clinical design in the time of COVID-19
April 10, 2020
Get ready for a potential chemistry job crisis

Whatever COVID-19 does to chemical employment, it’s wise to start preparing your career emergency kit
April 10, 2020
Virus weakens markets for renewable energy

Industries press pause on steep growth trajectory
April 9, 2020
Coronavirus puts science to the test

A new generation of technologies being used for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19 will be pressure tested amid a pandemic
April 9, 2020
US EPA advances rollbacks while coronavirus pandemic rages

Work continues on chemical risks, climate, and what data regulators may consider
April 9, 2020
How a SARS patient’s antibody binds to the COVID-19 virus

Structural data on the complex could guide drug and vaccine design
April 8, 2020
India partially lifts drug export ban on hydroxychloroquine and acetaminophen

Country will now allow exports if domestic needs are met to treat COVID-19
April 8, 2020
European Research Council president resigns amid dispute over coronavirus response

Mauro Ferrari quits after three months at the helm
April 8, 2020
Why the best material for a homemade coronavirus face mask is hard to identify

Variables in fabrics, fit, and user behavior can influence how well a mask might block the virus’s spread
April 7, 2020
Searching for a coronavirus cure in the blood

Scientists look to convalescent plasma, hyperimmune therapy, and monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19
April 7, 2020
How the coronavirus will transform science

Thought leaders in life sciences weigh in on lessons learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic
April 7, 2020
Clinical trial for ruxolitinib planned in fight against COVID-19

Treatment for rare blood cancers could temper cytokine storm in people with severe forms of the disease
April 7, 2020
Plastic bag bans rolled back for COVID-19

Regulators are restricting reusable bags over worries they might harbor virus
April 7, 2020
Chemistry faculty cope with coronavirus shutdowns

With university labs shuttered by COVID-19, chemistry faculty are getting a crash course in how to stay productive
April 6, 2020
Grad students tell of the coronavirus’s impact

Delayed postdoc opportunities. Canceled commencement. Graduate students in chemistry describe how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their work and lives
April 6, 2020
Meet Sheng Ding, who is tackling COVID-19 as director of China’s Global Health Drug Discovery Institute

The chemist wants the Gates Foundation–backed institute to share its expertise during the coronavirus pandemic and advocate for public health
April 5, 2020
Will the coronavirus help mRNA and DNA vaccines prove their worth?

As gene-based vaccines are being designed and tested at unprecedented speeds to fight COVID-19, scientists wonder if this will be the technology’s make-or-break moment.
April 3, 2020
Novel coronavirus thought to have jumped to humans via pangolins

Trafficked scaly anteaters found to carry coronaviruses related to SARS-CoV-2
April 3, 2020
CAS curates dataset of antiviral compound leads with potential activity against COVID-19

Open-access collection contains nearly 50,000 chemical compounds from the CAS Registry
April 3, 2020
Journal publishers promote flexibility during COVID-19 pandemic

Editors in Europe and the US plan to work with authors whose lives and labs have been disrupted by the novel coronavirus
April 2, 2020
COVID-19 to delay clinical trials

Drugmakers want to keep trials going but acknowledge that medical resources are strained
April 1, 2020
What do we know about the novel coronavirus’s 29 proteins?

These biomolecules could hold clues to why the virus is so infectious and to how to stop it
April 1, 2020
Coronavirus starts to weigh on industry

Auto manufacturing is the first sector to halt demand for chemicals
April 1, 2020
Jen Heemstra on building your resilience

C&EN advice columnist offers 4 tips on adapting to times of uncertainty
April 1, 2020
Companies are racing to develop COVID-19 tests for the US. Will they help?

With a diagnostic backlog hampering disease control efforts, scientists are turning to CRISPR and other technologies to bridge the gap
April 1, 2020
COVID-19 mostly behind it, China’s chemical industry struggles to rev up

Lingering logistic problems and a sputtering economy mean hard times for companies
March 30, 2020
Chemical industry welcomes leniency from US EPA during coronavirus response

Activists say broad lack of enforcement threatens safety
March 30, 2020
US stimulus bill includes funding for coronavirus research

The National Institutes of Health receives the vast majority of the support
March 27, 2020
What can initial remdesivir data tell us about tackling COVID-19?

Gilead Sciences’ antiviral is in multiple late-stage trials to treat coronavirus infections. Don’t expect a home run, say infectious disease experts
March 27, 2020
Emory-discovered antiviral is poised for COVID-19 clinical trials

The nucleoside inhibitor has advantages over Gilead’s remdesivir but has yet to be tested in humans
March 26, 2020
Chloroquine’s use to treat COVID-19 is backed by US government, but many questions remain

Old anti-malarial drugs have shown mixed results in the small clinical trials conducted so far
March 26, 2020
Tension but also harmony over COVID-19 in Europe’s chemical industry

Italian workers threaten to strike, but German, UK companies and workers pull together
March 26, 2020
Protein mapping finds 69 potential treatments for COVID-19

Many are FDA-approved drugs that could be repurposed
March 26, 2020
China’s contract research firms rebound after coronavirus

Chemistry CROs are back in business as rest of world starts to lock down
March 25, 2020
Chemical firms say they want to keep going

Industry is deemed essential critical infrastructure by federal and state governments
March 24, 2020
Crystal structures of the novel coronavirus protease guide drug development

Medicinal chemists focus on the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 to develop antiviral treatments for the virus causing COVID-19
March 24, 2020
3-D printing firms rise to coronavirus challenge

Companies are making their machines and expertise available to hospitals in need of parts
March 24, 2020
What is hand sanitizer, and does it keep your hands germ-free?

Useful when you don’t have access to a sink and some soap, hand sanitizers have become a hot commodity in the face of COVID-19
March 23, 2020
Ginkgo opens facilities to help COVID-19 coronavirus response

Boston biotech firm is making its discovery and production service available to firms working on diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines
March 20, 2020
No evidence to support link between ibuprofen and COVID-19, experts say

WHO does not recommend against taking the drug for fever caused by novel coronavirus infection
March 19, 2020
Tips for teaching in the time of coronavirus

Veterans of teaching chemistry online offer advice for professors challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic
March 19, 2020
Stepping up to the hand sanitizer shortage

Chemical companies, breweries, and perfumeries take to making and donating a vital commodity in short supply
March 19, 2020
Chemistry departments deal with coronavirus closures

Amid university shutdowns worldwide, professors and students adjust what social distancing means for lab scientists
March 19, 2020
Shortage of RNA extraction kits hampers efforts to ramp up COVID-19 coronavirus testing

Qiagen vows to ramp up production of kits as scientists turn to social media to plea for donations
March 19, 2020
Sanofi, Regeneron test arthritis drug against COVID-19

New study explores whether dampening IL-6 could address serious coronavirus infections
March 18, 2020
BioNTech joins coronavirus vaccine race

The German firm will work with Fosun Pharma and Pfizer to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19
March 18, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus weighs on economy, chemicals

Chemical makers and oil producers are pulling back on production, reconsidering investments
March 18, 2020
How small chemical company leaders are dealing with the coronavirus

Specialty chemical CEOs are rolling with the punches to keep their firms going
March 17, 2020
How we know disinfectants should kill the COVID-19 coronavirus

The novel virus is one of the easiest virus types to deactivate, though SARS-CoV-2–specific data are lacking
March 13, 2020
Coronavirus hits Europe

Chemical makers brace for a slowdown on the continent
March 12, 2020
Podcast: How the coronavirus could disrupt the drug supply

Hear what C&EN’s pharmaceutical editors have learned about how the coronavirus is affecting drug production in China and across the globe
March 10, 2020
Coronavirus forces cancellations of scientific meetings

Spring lineup of conferences and events frequented by chemists is slashed
March 9, 2020
Chemists work around coronavirus restrictions

C&EN looks at how scientists are adapting to travel restrictions and working from home
March 9, 2020
ACS cancels spring national meeting in Philadelphia

Concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus leads to decision
March 9, 2020
Researchers in China report structure of the novel coronavirus bound to its human target

The structure shows the first steps of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and could help in drug discovery
March 6, 2020
$8.3 billion allocated for US coronavirus response

Congress opts for open-ended support for federal and local agencies
March 6, 2020
Coronavirus cancels chemical events

Petrochemical and pharma meeting organizers say travel was becoming too difficult; ACS spring meeting is still on
March 2, 2020
Faulty probes are to blame for CDC coronavirus testing woes

The tests can still be used, CDC says, as urgency over possible outbreak grows
February 28, 2020
China’s new place on the front lines of diagnosing and treating coronavirus disease

Industry watchers say the effort is unprecedented and would not have been possible during the last SARS outbreak
February 28, 2020
Gilead and Moderna lead on coronavirus treatments

Gilead has a head start on an antiviral, while Moderna is pursuing a novel mRNA vaccine
February 27, 2020
Chemical firms see light at end of coronavirus tunnel

Facilities are reopening in China but spread of virus outside China is raising concerns
February 25, 2020
Diagnosing the novel coronavirus leads to trade offs

Medical workers in China weigh the advantages and disadvantages of nucleic acid lab tests and CT lung scans
February 20, 2020
Structure of novel coronavirus spike protein solved in just weeks

Cryo-EM structure of key coronavirus protein could help develop vaccines against the virus
February 19, 2020
Biotech firms consider contingency plans as the coronavirus outbreak hits CROs

The industry’s reliance on China-based firms for chemistry services is in the spotlight
February 12, 2020
Coronavirus shadows China’s chemical industry

Executives in China and the US see a manageable crisis but also many unknowns
February 5, 2020
Two groups use artificial intelligence to find compounds that could fight the novel coronavirus

One group identifies an existing drug, the other finds 6 novel molecules, but the consequences of reporting possibly helpful molecules are unclear
February 4, 2020
Novel coronavirus puts drug chemical industry on alert

Firms signal preparedness, but warn that prolonged plant closures and travel restrictions may cause significant disruptions
February 4, 2020
What we do and don't know about the novel coronavirus

Scientists race to characterize, build vaccines and treatments for the virus as thousands fall ill
January 31, 2020
Podcast: Why do I have to get a flu shot every year?

Influenza evolution experts tell Stereo Chemistry what makes the virus so good at evading our immune system
January 31, 2020
Drug firms mobilize to combat novel coronavirus outbreak

Development of diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments is underway
January 30, 2020
Biotech firms to tackle coronavirus

Companies are quick to announce plans to diagnose or treat the novel coronavirus
January 23, 2020