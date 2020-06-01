Everything we know about the covid-19 coronavirus

Show all 2020 2019 2018

Tick tock. Should we stop the tenure clock? The COVID-19 pandemic exposes the need for more flexibility and support for junior faculty

Tenure during a time of crisis What we can learn now to make the tenure system more equitable in the future

Chemist-turned-intelligence expert Rod Schoonover on climate change and COVID-19 He resigned from the State Department after the White House withheld his science-based testimony from Congress

Alfred Viola dies of COVID-19 Northeastern University professor established a scholarship for undergraduate chemistry majors

US universities release research restart plans Strategies prioritize health and safety of researchers and support staff

CanSino publishes first COVID-19 vaccine data to muted response The Chinese vaccine company is pushing ahead with clinical trials in China and Canada, despite mixed results from its Phase I study

COVID-19 antibody tests are raising as many questions as they answer As stay-at-home orders expire, some are turning to the tests to reopen society safely. It may be too much to ask

Podcast: What we still don’t know about the chemical culprit in vaping illnesses Stereo Chemistry explores new leads to determine whether chief suspect vitamin E acetate was acting alone

Artemisinin raises hopes and fears amid COVID-19 Researchers test Artemisia annua extracts against the novel coronavirus, while the WHO cautions that herbal remedies made from the plant could boost malaria resistance

Merck & Co. joins race for COVID-19 vaccines and therapies The firm will develop viral vector vaccines from IAVI and Themis Bioscience, and the experimental EIDD-2801 antiviral compound developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics

Rethinking the role of blood pressure drugs in COVID-19 Once thought to boost levels of ACE2, the novel coronavirus’s doorway into human cells, these widely used medicines are now contenders to treat the respiratory disease

US signs huge COVID-19 drug contract with a start-up New Virginia firm partners with a pharmaceutical chemical maker in its made-in-America gambit

Moderna provides cursory glance at first COVID-19 vaccine data The firm says its experimental mRNA vaccine is safe and induced promising levels of antibodies in a small Phase I clinical trial

The city of Bristol needed hand sanitizer. How one university stepped up University of Bristol chemists have made 2,500 L of hand sanitizer for local hospitals, elder centers, and community workers

COVID-19 could take a toll on CO₂-reduction efforts Companies serious about cutting carbon emissions face spending issues and other new market realities

Advanced Placement Chemistry exam marred by technical problems Students report glitches that prevented them from uploading their answers to the test

How we'll get back to the lab during COVID-19 Careful planning and lots of distancing are critical for R&D labs that have stayed open and those looking to restart

Drug and chemical firms relax patent controls for COVID-19 response Gilead offers royalty-free licenses on remdesivir, consortium pledges not to prosecute IP violations done to fight the pandemic

Ronei Poppi dies of suspected COVID-19 Analytical chemist was known for his contributions to the development of chemometrics in Brazil

COVID-19 claims the life of Daniel S. Kemp A ‘giant of chemistry and teaching,’ MIT chemistry professor contributed to the understanding of protein folding

Amid COVID-19, chemical dealmaking slows Uncertainty is making industry executives cautious about mergers and acquisitions

The race to pick the best medicines to try against coronavirus Medicinal chemist Derek Lowe and NCATS repurposing expert Matthew Hall weigh in on current efforts to repurpose existing drugs for COVID-19

Adenoviral vectors are the new COVID-19 vaccine front-runners. Can they overcome their checkered past? CanSino Biologics, Johnson & Johnson, and the University of Oxford are all using genetically engineered common cold viruses to make COVID-19 vaccines. The technology is more than 30 years in the making, but it’s yet to yield an effective vaccine for humans

Coronavirus dims chemistry job market prospects Experts fear that the COVID-19 pandemic will yield a tough employment outlook for chemical professionals

Want a faculty position? Get ready to wait Use this time to prepare for when the academic job market comes back

Questioning the value of general chemistry labs Citing costs and a lack of evidence that traditional labs increase student learning, experts say instructors need to make improvements

What fabrics make the most effective homemade masks? Scientists test various kinds of cloth for their ability to filter aerosols

How remdesivir blocks SARS-CoV-2’s polymerase Researchers use cryo-EM to show how the drug stops RNA replication

Pandemic hits first-quarter chemical earnings Many results are down, and executives with US firms see the impact from COVID-19 growing

Lieng-Huang Lee dies of COVID-19 Industrial chemist was an ACS member for 66 years

Students will take the Advanced Placement chemistry exam in a modified format Decision to move forward during COVID-19 pandemic relieves some but also raises concerns about cheating

Styrene leak in India kills at least 13 Plant was starting up after being closed in compliance with government measures to control COVID-19

Evonik to boost drug actives capacity in Germany Project joins a steady flow of investment boosted by heightened supply chain concerns

An emerging antiviral takes aim at COVID-19 EIDD-2801 wasn’t designed to fight the novel coronavirus, but its chemistry might make it an ideal weapon in this pandemic and the next

How structural biologists revealed the new coronavirus’s structure so quickly Scientists detail the steps they took to determine the structures of SARS-CoV-2’s proteins and the next steps toward COVID-19 treatments

Cell studies suggest some repurposed drugs could block replication of SARS-CoV-2 The experiments follow up on an earlier study that identified 69 compounds that could disrupt possible interactions between viral and human proteins

How big pharma firms are quietly collaborating on new coronavirus antivirals Behind the scenes, companies including Novartis, Takeda, and Gilead are collaborating in a loose alliance. Their work might not be done in time to stop COVID-19, but they hope it can prevent the next pandemic

Moderna picks Lonza to make 1 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine Program boosts effort by the mRNA therapy pioneer to be first with a coronavirus vaccine

Podcast: Diagnose, treat, vaccinate—beating a killer coronavirus Stereo Chemistry looks at lessons learned from previous epidemics and the global effort underway to stop this new microscopic foe

A chemist’s guide to disinfectants Has your local store run out of sanitizing wipes? This cheat sheet can help you find and understand alternatives

US national labs offer royalty-free patent licenses The nonexclusive licenses, available on more than 1,000 technologies, will expire at the end of 2020

Ying Kao Lee dies of COVID-19 DuPont chemist invented a high-quality coating that kept automotive paints from fading

Finding what cells the coronavirus can enter could help explain why it spreads so well Two studies pinpoint nasal cells and others that express the molecules the virus uses to get inside

Does the FDA’s authorization for chloroquine impede clinical trials for COVID-19 drugs? Despite the hype, support for the use of chloroquine and its relative hydroxychloroquine outside a clinical trial remains mixed

COVID-19 is reshaping the pharmaceutical supply chain The coronavirus pandemic may mark a rebalancing of where drugs are made as nations recognize a security imperative

How ACS local sections are supporting their communities during COVID-19 ACS local sections and members are gathering lab equipment, making chemistry-themed face masks, and more to pitch in during the pandemic

Clinical trials planned to put hydroxychloroquine to the test for COVID-19 The antimalaria drug will be tested for treating or preventing the disease in thousands of people worldwide

Bill Suits dies of COVID-19 complications ACS volunteer was passionate about mentoring students and helping chemists find jobs

How genomic epidemiology is tracking the spread of COVID-19 locally and globally The novel coronavirus is challenging genome sequencing technology and data processing like never before

Adding the missing sugars to coronavirus protein structures Most of the recently reported viral structures have left out the carbohydrate decorations that help mask the proteins from our immune system

Drop in driving endangers CO₂ supply Gasoline demand is half of normal, idling ethanol plants and cutting off the CO 2 they produce

How does immunity work? Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how our bodies fight foreign invaders like coronaviruses

US chemical output to drop this year Novel coronavirus shutdown is choking demand for chemicals as well as investment, key trade group says

Scaling up remdesivir amid the coronavirus crisis Manufacturing experts weigh in on Gilead’s challenge in making its potential COVID-19 treatment

NIH unveils consortium to tackle COVID-19 research Multiple government agencies and pharma companies join the effort to develop therapeutics and vaccines

Consortia lend their supercomputers to fight COVID-19 National labs, universities, and companies around the world are fast-tracking proposals to use their high-performance computer resources against the novel coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines are moving toward clinical trials Tests of 10 or more novel vaccines could be underway by mid-May

Chemical outlook post COVID-19 is bleak Early earnings figures from chemical makers are down

Disinfectant demand from coronavirus concerns challenges specialty chemical supply chain As wipes and sprays sell out, quaternary ammonium compound makers try to keep up

Structure of SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase published Researchers use cryo-EM to image the viral protein that remdesivir targets

Fujifilm tests favipiravir as COVID-19 treatment Japanese government plans to buy at least 2 million tablets of the influenza drug

How susceptible is your cat or dog to the novel coronavirus? Cats can transmit SARS-CoV-2 to one another, but the virus replicates poorly in dogs, pigs, chickens, and ducks, study finds

Merdad Parsey on building a case for remdesivir amid the coronavirus pandemic Gilead’s Chief Medical Officer talks about the challenges of clinical design in the time of COVID-19

Get ready for a potential chemistry job crisis Whatever COVID-19 does to chemical employment, it’s wise to start preparing your career emergency kit

Virus weakens markets for renewable energy Industries press pause on steep growth trajectory

Coronavirus puts science to the test A new generation of technologies being used for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19 will be pressure tested amid a pandemic

US EPA advances rollbacks while coronavirus pandemic rages Work continues on chemical risks, climate, and what data regulators may consider

India partially lifts drug export ban on hydroxychloroquine and acetaminophen Country will now allow exports if domestic needs are met to treat COVID-19

Why the best material for a homemade coronavirus face mask is hard to identify Variables in fabrics, fit, and user behavior can influence how well a mask might block the virus’s spread

Searching for a coronavirus cure in the blood Scientists look to convalescent plasma, hyperimmune therapy, and monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19

How the coronavirus will transform science Thought leaders in life sciences weigh in on lessons learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Clinical trial for ruxolitinib planned in fight against COVID-19 Treatment for rare blood cancers could temper cytokine storm in people with severe forms of the disease

Plastic bag bans rolled back for COVID-19 Regulators are restricting reusable bags over worries they might harbor virus

Chemistry faculty cope with coronavirus shutdowns With university labs shuttered by COVID-19, chemistry faculty are getting a crash course in how to stay productive

Grad students tell of the coronavirus’s impact Delayed postdoc opportunities. Canceled commencement. Graduate students in chemistry describe how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their work and lives

Will the coronavirus help mRNA and DNA vaccines prove their worth? As gene-based vaccines are being designed and tested at unprecedented speeds to fight COVID-19, scientists wonder if this will be the technology’s make-or-break moment.

Journal publishers promote flexibility during COVID-19 pandemic Editors in Europe and the US plan to work with authors whose lives and labs have been disrupted by the novel coronavirus

COVID-19 to delay clinical trials Drugmakers want to keep trials going but acknowledge that medical resources are strained

What do we know about the novel coronavirus’s 29 proteins? These biomolecules could hold clues to why the virus is so infectious and to how to stop it

Coronavirus starts to weigh on industry Auto manufacturing is the first sector to halt demand for chemicals

Jen Heemstra on building your resilience C&EN advice columnist offers 4 tips on adapting to times of uncertainty

Companies are racing to develop COVID-19 tests for the US. Will they help? With a diagnostic backlog hampering disease control efforts, scientists are turning to CRISPR and other technologies to bridge the gap

US stimulus bill includes funding for coronavirus research The National Institutes of Health receives the vast majority of the support

What can initial remdesivir data tell us about tackling COVID-19? Gilead Sciences’ antiviral is in multiple late-stage trials to treat coronavirus infections. Don’t expect a home run, say infectious disease experts

Emory-discovered antiviral is poised for COVID-19 clinical trials The nucleoside inhibitor has advantages over Gilead’s remdesivir but has yet to be tested in humans

China’s contract research firms rebound after coronavirus Chemistry CROs are back in business as rest of world starts to lock down

Chemical firms say they want to keep going Industry is deemed essential critical infrastructure by federal and state governments

Crystal structures of the novel coronavirus protease guide drug development Medicinal chemists focus on the main protease of SARS-CoV-2 to develop antiviral treatments for the virus causing COVID-19

3-D printing firms rise to coronavirus challenge Companies are making their machines and expertise available to hospitals in need of parts

What is hand sanitizer, and does it keep your hands germ-free? Useful when you don’t have access to a sink and some soap, hand sanitizers have become a hot commodity in the face of COVID-19

Ginkgo opens facilities to help COVID-19 coronavirus response Boston biotech firm is making its discovery and production service available to firms working on diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines

No evidence to support link between ibuprofen and COVID-19, experts say WHO does not recommend against taking the drug for fever caused by novel coronavirus infection

Tips for teaching in the time of coronavirus Veterans of teaching chemistry online offer advice for professors challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic

Stepping up to the hand sanitizer shortage Chemical companies, breweries, and perfumeries take to making and donating a vital commodity in short supply

Chemistry departments deal with coronavirus closures Amid university shutdowns worldwide, professors and students adjust what social distancing means for lab scientists

Shortage of RNA extraction kits hampers efforts to ramp up COVID-19 coronavirus testing Qiagen vows to ramp up production of kits as scientists turn to social media to plea for donations

Sanofi, Regeneron test arthritis drug against COVID-19 New study explores whether dampening IL-6 could address serious coronavirus infections

BioNTech joins coronavirus vaccine race The German firm will work with Fosun Pharma and Pfizer to develop an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19

COVID-19 coronavirus weighs on economy, chemicals Chemical makers and oil producers are pulling back on production, reconsidering investments

How small chemical company leaders are dealing with the coronavirus Specialty chemical CEOs are rolling with the punches to keep their firms going

How we know disinfectants should kill the COVID-19 coronavirus The novel virus is one of the easiest virus types to deactivate, though SARS-CoV-2–specific data are lacking

Coronavirus hits Europe Chemical makers brace for a slowdown on the continent

Podcast: How the coronavirus could disrupt the drug supply Hear what C&EN’s pharmaceutical editors have learned about how the coronavirus is affecting drug production in China and across the globe

Coronavirus forces cancellations of scientific meetings Spring lineup of conferences and events frequented by chemists is slashed

Chemists work around coronavirus restrictions C&EN looks at how scientists are adapting to travel restrictions and working from home

ACS cancels spring national meeting in Philadelphia Concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus leads to decision

$8.3 billion allocated for US coronavirus response Congress opts for open-ended support for federal and local agencies

Coronavirus cancels chemical events Petrochemical and pharma meeting organizers say travel was becoming too difficult; ACS spring meeting is still on

Faulty probes are to blame for CDC coronavirus testing woes The tests can still be used, CDC says, as urgency over possible outbreak grows

China’s new place on the front lines of diagnosing and treating coronavirus disease Industry watchers say the effort is unprecedented and would not have been possible during the last SARS outbreak

Gilead and Moderna lead on coronavirus treatments Gilead has a head start on an antiviral, while Moderna is pursuing a novel mRNA vaccine

Chemical firms see light at end of coronavirus tunnel Facilities are reopening in China but spread of virus outside China is raising concerns

Diagnosing the novel coronavirus leads to trade offs Medical workers in China weigh the advantages and disadvantages of nucleic acid lab tests and CT lung scans

Structure of novel coronavirus spike protein solved in just weeks Cryo-EM structure of key coronavirus protein could help develop vaccines against the virus

Coronavirus shadows China’s chemical industry Executives in China and the US see a manageable crisis but also many unknowns

Two groups use artificial intelligence to find compounds that could fight the novel coronavirus One group identifies an existing drug, the other finds 6 novel molecules, but the consequences of reporting possibly helpful molecules are unclear

Novel coronavirus puts drug chemical industry on alert Firms signal preparedness, but warn that prolonged plant closures and travel restrictions may cause significant disruptions

What we do and don't know about the novel coronavirus Scientists race to characterize, build vaccines and treatments for the virus as thousands fall ill

Podcast: Why do I have to get a flu shot every year? Influenza evolution experts tell Stereo Chemistry what makes the virus so good at evading our immune system

