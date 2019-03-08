Advertisement

ACS News

December ACS Board actions; committee reports now available

by Linda Wang
March 8, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 10
During its December meeting in Washington, DC, the American Chemical Society Board of Directors approved a 2019 operating budget with a net contribution of $33.3 million and a 2019 proposed capital budget of $42.4 million, an increase of $6 million over 2018. The board, which met from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, reelected John E. Adams as chair for 2019. They also elected Barbara A. Sawrey and Dorothy J. Phillips to fill terms on the board’s executive committee. Sawrey will fill a two-year term, and Phillips will fill a one-year term. The board ratified amendments to the ACS bylaws regarding affiliation with other technical organizations and approved the removal of restrictions for international chemical sciences chapters. It also approved the continuation of the Committee on Chemical Safety and confirmed the establishment of the Colombia International Chemical Sciences Chapter. In addition, the board approved the ACS Policy on Responding to Disasters, which offers guidance on how the society can assist members affected by disasters. The board also approved modifications to the ACS Strategic Plan for 2019 and Beyond. Committee short reports from the 2018 ACS national meetings, as well as the ACS Board and committee meetings in June and December, are now available online at www.acs.org/content/dam/acsorg/about/governance/councilors/2018-commttee-reports.pdf.

