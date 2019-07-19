Nominations closing soon for 10 Start-Ups to Watch

Nominate a chemistry-based start-up for C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019. The program, which launched in 2015, highlights start-up companies and their founders who are developing and bringing to market world-changing chemistry innovations that span the breadth of the chemical enterprise. C&EN also seeks to highlight the diversity of the founders of these start-up firms, including women, underrepresented minorities, and those working outside the US. Nominate a start-up by Aug. 1 at cenm.ag/startups-2019.
