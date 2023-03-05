Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

ACS Spring 2023 Indianapolis meeting guide

March 5, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Race cars round a bend in a racetrack while a crowd looks on.
Credit: Grindstone Media Group/Shutterstock.com

Yes, 33 drivers circling a track 200 times at turbo speed at this year’s Indy 500 in May will be as thrilling as always. The question to ponder: Can it match the scientific experience thousands of chemists from across the globe will have at ACS Spring 2023 in Indy just 2 months before the races? Come to Indy, in-person or virtually, March 26–30 for Crossroads of Chemistry, where emerging leaders in chemistry will lead thought-provoking discussions that explore cutting-edge chemistry. You will have opportunities to network, share and receive knowledge, and explore innovative technologies in the chemistry enterprise.

With more than 10,000 oral and poster presentations, ACS Spring 2023 has something for everyone. Want to learn about innovation that fuels the business of chemistry, visit the expo hall. Looking for information on academic paths in the chemistry enterprise, attend one of many student- focused events. Considering an encore career, sign up for a career workshop or one of several professional and leadership development courses. To register, click on “Registration” at www.acs.org/meetings.

To register for ACS Spring 2023 and add some exciting courses and events to your schedule, visit www.acs.org/ACSSpring2023.

Program by the numbers

10,165 accepted papers, including 6459 oral presentations, 3696 poster presentations, and 800 Sci-Mix presentations—9 of which are unique to Sci-Mix

1,093 half-day sessions, including 820 oral sessions (765 hybrid and 55 virtual), 240 poster sessions (152 in-person and 88 virtual), and 33 Sci-Mix sessions (23 in-person and 10 virtual)

105 concurrent technical sessions, the most in one day, on Monday, March 27, 2023

Online technical program available on January 23, 2023

More online

General meeting information (1.3 MB)

Technical program grids (541 KB)

Full preliminary program, (C&EN, March 6, 2023, pp. 32-53, 1.6 MB).

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on March 10, 2023, to replace the lead photograph online and in the PDFs with one showing an Indianapolis 500 race. The original showed a NASCAR race. Also, the theme of the meeting was corrected. It is “Crossroads of Chemistry," not “Crossroad of Chemistry.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Your guide to the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting in Philadelphia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
General information for the ACS spring national meeting in Philadelphia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Your guide to the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE