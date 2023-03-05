ACS Spring 2023 Indianapolis meeting guide

Yes, 33 drivers circling a track 200 times at turbo speed at this year’s Indy 500 in May will be as thrilling as always. The question to ponder: Can it match the scientific experience thousands of chemists from across the globe will have at ACS Spring 2023 in Indy just 2 months before the races? Come to Indy, in-person or virtually, March 26–30 for Crossroads of Chemistry, where emerging leaders in chemistry will lead thought-provoking discussions that explore cutting-edge chemistry. You will have opportunities to network, share and receive knowledge, and explore innovative technologies in the chemistry enterprise.
With more than 10,000 oral and poster presentations, ACS Spring 2023 has something for everyone. Want to learn about innovation that fuels the business of chemistry, visit the expo hall. Looking for information on academic paths in the chemistry enterprise, attend one of many student- focused events. Considering an encore career, sign up for a career workshop or one of several professional and leadership development courses. To register, click on “Registration” at www.acs.org/meetings.
To register for ACS Spring 2023 and add some exciting courses and events to your schedule, visit www.acs.org/ACSSpring2023.
10,165 accepted papers, including 6459 oral presentations, 3696 poster presentations, and 800 Sci-Mix presentations—9 of which are unique to Sci-Mix
1,093 half-day sessions, including 820 oral sessions (765 hybrid and 55 virtual), 240 poster sessions (152 in-person and 88 virtual), and 33 Sci-Mix sessions (23 in-person and 10 virtual)
105 concurrent technical sessions, the most in one day, on Monday, March 27, 2023
Online technical program available on January 23, 2023
General meeting information (1.3 MB)
Technical program grids (541 KB)
Full preliminary program, (C&EN, March 6, 2023, pp. 32-53, 1.6 MB).
