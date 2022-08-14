Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting call for papers

Abstracts are invited for the American Chemical Society 2022 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (RMRM), which will take place Nov. 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The symposiums at RMRM will address a range of chemistry and chemical engineering disciplines. The Central New Mexico Section will be celebrating its 75th anniversary during the meeting, and a Química symposium will also be held in which presentations are delivered in Spanish.
RMRM will be followed by the New Mexico Research Symposium on Nov. 5. The New Mexico Research Symposium is organized by the New Mexico Academy of Science and New Mexico EPSCoR.ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is open for abstract submissions for RMRM from Aug. 10 through Sept. 5. Additional details are available on the ACS Regional Meetings website www.acs.org/regionalmeetings.
