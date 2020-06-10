Advertisement

Meetings

Fall 2020 ACS National Meeting will be completely virtual

Decision was based on COVID-19 input from San Francisco city and public health officials

by Linda Wang
June 10, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 23
The American Chemical Society’s Fall 2020 National Meeting, which was set to take place on Aug. 16–20 in San Francisco, will now be fully virtual and held on Aug 17–20. ACS decided to move the meeting to a completely virtual platform based on the COVID-19 reopening plans of the State of California and the City of San Francisco, as well as input from San Francisco city and public health officials. “The decision to transition the meeting to a completely virtual one is in keeping with the society’s core value of safety by ensuring the safety of its members, staff, and the citizens of San Francisco,” says Kate Fryer, executive vice president of membership and society services at ACS. “We are excited about this next chapter in our ability to connect our members with the science.” ACS will release more details about the meeting program in the coming weeks.

ACS national meeting goes virtual.
Credit: American Chemical Society

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

