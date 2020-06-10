Fall 2020 ACS National Meeting will be completely virtual

The American Chemical Society’s Fall 2020 National Meeting, which was set to take place on Aug. 16–20 in San Francisco, will now be fully virtual and held on Aug 17–20. ACS decided to move the meeting to a completely virtual platform based on the COVID-19 reopening plans of the State of California and the City of San Francisco, as well as input from San Francisco city and public health officials. “The decision to transition the meeting to a completely virtual one is in keeping with the society’s core value of safety by ensuring the safety of its members, staff, and the citizens of San Francisco,” says Kate Fryer, executive vice president of membership and society services at ACS. “We are excited about this next chapter in our ability to connect our members with the science.” ACS will release more details about the meeting program in the coming weeks.
Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter