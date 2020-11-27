Kaveh Kahen takes over as Advion CEO

Kaveh Kahen has taken over as CEO of the chromatography and mass spectrometry firm Advion. Kahen succeeds David Patteson, who will stay on as chairman. The leadership change comes as Advion prepares to merge with the analytical reagents, consumables, and instruments maker Interchim. Advion says Kahen will lead the combined firm if the deal goes as planned. The announcement notes Kahen’s expertise in cannabis analysis, a growing analytical market.
